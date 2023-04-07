50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

DeRidder delays opening of splash pad at Veterans Park

The splash pad was scheduled to open Friday, April 7.
The splash pad was scheduled to open Friday, April 7.(KPLC)
By Amanda Johnson
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 7:15 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DeRidder, La. (KPLC) - The splash pad at Veterans Park will not open as planned Friday due to weather-related electrical damage, according to the City of DeRidder.

City officials do not have an opening date but assure residents the Parks and Recreation Department is working to have it back up and running as soon as possible.

When the damage is fixed, the splash pad will be open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Social Security Money
Potential change to Social Security benefits could impact people with disabilities
Two New Orleans East high school students make math discovery 2,000 years in the making
Two New Orleans teens make math discovery 2,000 years in the making
The Voice musician with Louisiana ties earns four chair turns in 21 seconds
The Voice musician with Louisiana ties earns four chair turns in 21 seconds
BioLab chlorine Leak causes shelter-in-place
Chlorine leak from BioLab causes shelter-in-place
3 dead in Cameron Parish apparent drowning
3 dead in Cameron Parish apparent drowning

Latest News

School terrorism
School terrorism
Hunter helps SWLA farmers with hog outbreak
Hunter helps SWLA farmers with feral hog outbreak
KPLC First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Heavy rain moving in to SWLA, continues into Friday
Hunter helps SWLA farmers with hog outbreak
Hunter helps SWLA farmers with hog outbreak