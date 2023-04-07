DeRidder delays opening of splash pad at Veterans Park

DeRidder, La. (KPLC) - The splash pad at Veterans Park will not open as planned Friday due to weather-related electrical damage, according to the City of DeRidder.

City officials do not have an opening date but assure residents the Parks and Recreation Department is working to have it back up and running as soon as possible.

When the damage is fixed, the splash pad will be open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.