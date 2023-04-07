Counselor explains how to address school threats with children

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - In just the last week, we’ve seen three separate incidents of Calcasieu Parish students making violent threats toward their schools.

It raises the questions, how do you talk to your kids about the seriousness of making these types of threats? And are there warning signs that parents should be on the lookout for?

With one school threat after the other, Lake Area counselor Joel Daugherty said there are triggers and signs that can provoke such behavior from a child.

“As in the case of a lot of school shootings, oftentimes there is a parental problem, whether its neglect, whether abuse at home, or whether it’s the parent simply not knowing what is going on behind closed doors of the kid’s bedroom,” he said.

If it is your child that is behind a threat, Daugherty has some suggestions on what you should do.

“Look at getting some professional help. Sit down and say, ‘Why has your anger or frustrations or whatever is going on at school, maybe it’s a bullying issue, why has it escalated to this level where you feel that you have to make a threat?’”

Daugherty also suggests key things to keep in mind when discussing such topics with your children.

“You want to make sure you emphasize a couple of things, number one if you see something say something. Number two, if a young person comes to you and they are anxious about what going on, I would tell their parent let the kid know that there are safety protocols in place,” Daughtery said.

He said it’s also important that parents have support as well, whether it’s from a friend, family member or pastor, to assure caregivers and their children are on the same page.

“So, take their phone every once in a while, go through it. Check the computer, what are they doing on Discord? What are they doing on Snapchat? I think that the number one problem that parents have is the lack of communication,” he said.

A consequence for teens arrested for terrorist threats can include jail time.

