SWLA LSU fans make the trip for National Championship Parade

Baton Rouge, LA (KPLC) - It was a great day for the LSU fans in Baton Rouge with thousands of people coming to see the Tigers celebrate their National Championship.

7Sports asked some devoted fans from Lake Charles about what the day meant to them.

“Hey everybody back in Lake Charles, this is amazing, I’m so proud of these young ladies and I’m so proud of our team and LSU,” Lake Charles resident Ann Rasmussen said. “Baton Rouge, this is the place to be tonight.”

“We love Cajuns from southwest Louisiana and it’s a family atmosphere no matter what and that’s what we live for,” southwest Louisiana resident Vicky Loflin said. “Cajuns from southwest Louisiana, this is part of it, we just love being here and love supporting our Lady Tigers.”

Students were in full force as they made it clear just how special the school’s first basketball championship is.

“We’re really not used to it, this being our first basketball championship, it’s really something new to us,” LSU student Jacob Hall said. “We weren’t expecting it this year but we’re happy for it to have happened.”

“Everything is ahead of schedule right now, we didn’t expect this to happen in year two of Kim Mulkey but here we are now having a parade for a National Championship,” LSU student Myles Diaz said.

7Sports had to get a basketball player’s perspective so what’s better than a former All-SEC Tiger?

“I think it’s amazing, it’s once in a lifetime deal, hopefully, we keep it going but all the excitement and energy is one of a kind,” former LSU Men’s Basketball player Torris Bright said. “And I just give my hat off to the players and coaches and just try to keep the tradition going.”

The Lady Tigers secured their first championship with a victory over Iowa.

