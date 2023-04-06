50/50 Thursdays
SWLA Arrest Report - April 5, 2023

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for April 5, 2023.

April Nicole Cornnor, 38, Sulphur: Theft under $25,000.

Sabrina Jade Lebato, 25, Sulphur: Mischief; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of marijuana.

Gregory Lynn Ezelle, 49, North Zulch, TX: Failure to register or notify as a sex offender.

Robert Lee Mouton, 44, Lake Charles: First offense DWI; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Jeremy Leepaul Levier, 33, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; proper equipment required on vehicles; vehicle not periodically inspected.

Michael Brent Williams, 42, Lake Charles: Theft under $5,000; forgery.

George Frederick Rohrbeaugh, 56, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse; possession of synthetic marijuana.

Kayla Sue East, 36, Sulphur: Bicycle must have reflectors; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Suzanna Lurah Cathey-Ford, 48, Sulphur: Violations of protective orders.

Aaron Boutte, 25, Lake Charles: Resisting a police officer with force; resisting an officer by refusal to I.D.; disturbing the peace; remaining on land after being forbidden; public possession of an alcoholic beverage.

