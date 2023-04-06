SPAR hiring 150 seasonal employees

Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - Sulphur Parks and Recreation (SPAR) is hiring 150 seasonal employees in anticipation for the busy summer ahead.

SPAR is hiring for all departments, including customer service, concessions, and park maintenance, but they are most in need of lifeguards and swim instructors.

To educate and evaluate potential new hires, SPAR will be holding a job fair and evaluation training for lifeguards and swim instructors on Tuesday, April 11, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at 933 West Parish Rd. in Sulphur.

Applicants can expect to take a swim skill screening to ensure they are qualified for the lifeguard training course.

Those interested can complete an application or find more information HERE.

