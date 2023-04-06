50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Some Vernon Parish schools dismissing early due to power outages

(MGN)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 11:40 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VERNON PARISH, La. (KALB) - Certain schools in the Vernon Parish area are dismissing early on Thursday (April 6) due to power outages in the area.

Hornbeck High School and Anacoco Schools are among the schools dismissing early.

Crews are still working to restore power to the affected areas.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Social Security Money
Potential change to Social Security benefits could impact people with disabilities
Two New Orleans East high school students make math discovery 2,000 years in the making
Two New Orleans teens make math discovery 2,000 years in the making
The Voice musician with Louisiana ties earns four chair turns in 21 seconds
The Voice musician with Louisiana ties earns four chair turns in 21 seconds
BioLab chlorine Leak causes shelter-in-place
Chlorine leak from BioLab causes shelter-in-place
3 dead in Cameron Parish apparent drowning
3 dead in Cameron Parish apparent drowning

Latest News

Afternoon conditions
First Alert Forecast: Showers this afternoon, widespread rain tomorrow
Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office unit
Convicted murderer found hiding in garbage can after escaping on way to courthouse, officials say
KPLC 7 News at Noon
(Source: WAFB)
BESE calls for resource officers in public schools to increase security on K-12 campuses