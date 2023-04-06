New signage in DeRidder raises autism awareness

DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - There is a new effort in DeRidder aimed at keeping children on the autism spectrum safe.

“I was actually approached by a parent, and she was just concerned with people passing in front of the house, and so she asked for a sign to be placed in front of her yard,” Mayor Misty Clanton said. “After giving it some consideration, I thought she couldn’t be the only parent that had this type of concern.”

Parents of autistic children can request signage to be placed in their neighborhoods that read, “slow down, autistic child at play.”

Here is how you can qualify:

The person with autism is under the age of 18

The speed limit on the city street is 35 mph or less

The street is residential in nature

The address must be the primary residence of the child with autism

You will also need to have a doctor’s signature.

Mayor Clanton said the new signage is part of the city’s effort to keep children safe while alerting drivers.

“As a mother myself with children, you know, we have so many concerns as parents,” Clanton said. “So, we just constantly want to raise the awareness of the children who have autism, so we can lend a hand to the children, lend a hand to the parents, and educate the community about some of the needs and concerns that those families face.”

Those with questions can contact Janet Vincent at 337-462-8900. Applications can be picked up at DeRidder City Hall, 200 S. Jefferson St.

In addition, the DeRidder Police Department already has a program in place called “Take Me Home.”

In the event children and other residents with autism or other non-verbal conditions are lost, officials will know who to call and where their home is based on information given by a family member that is stored.

To sign up a family member, contact the department at 337-462-8911.

