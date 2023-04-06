Men accused of dumping 80 sacks of dead crawfish at boat launch

Vermillion, La. (KPLC) - Two Lafayette men were cited Wednesday after allegedly dumping 80 sacks of dead crawfish at a boat launch, according to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries.

Adam M. Ory, 20, bought live crawfish in Louisiana on March 20 and illegally brought them to Mississippi, Alabama and Florida to sell, according to LDWF. He then allegedly brought the sacks he could not sell back to Louisiana.

Ory, along with Austin R. Barbier, 23, dumped 80 sacks of dead crawfish at Herbert’s boat launch at Schooner Bayou in Vermillion Parish on March 30, according to LDWF.

LDWF agents tracked down the truck and trailer that delivered the crawfish and identified Ory and Barbier as suspects.

Both men were cited for gross littering. Ory was also cited for selling or buying fish without a retail seafood license, violating interstate commerce regulations and failing to maintain records.

At 30 pounds a piece, 80 sacks of live crawfish would be worth nearly $6,000.

Violating interstate commerce carries a $900 to $950 fine and up to 120 days in jail. Selling or buying fish without a retail seafood license and failing to maintain records brings a $250 to $500 fine and up to 90 days in jail for each offense.

Gross littering carries up to a $900 fine, up to 30 days in jail and 16 hours of community service in a litter abatement program.

The Vermillion, Cameron and Lafayette Parish sheriff’s offices assisted in the investigation.

