50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Men accused of dumping 80 sacks of dead crawfish at boat launch

LDWF agents say one of the suspects bought live crawfish and illegally drove it over state...
LDWF agents say one of the suspects bought live crawfish and illegally drove it over state lines to sell.(Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 7:20 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Vermillion, La. (KPLC) - Two Lafayette men were cited Wednesday after allegedly dumping 80 sacks of dead crawfish at a boat launch, according to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries.

Adam M. Ory, 20, bought live crawfish in Louisiana on March 20 and illegally brought them to Mississippi, Alabama and Florida to sell, according to LDWF. He then allegedly brought the sacks he could not sell back to Louisiana.

Ory, along with Austin R. Barbier, 23, dumped 80 sacks of dead crawfish at Herbert’s boat launch at Schooner Bayou in Vermillion Parish on March 30, according to LDWF.

LDWF agents tracked down the truck and trailer that delivered the crawfish and identified Ory and Barbier as suspects.

Both men were cited for gross littering. Ory was also cited for selling or buying fish without a retail seafood license, violating interstate commerce regulations and failing to maintain records.

At 30 pounds a piece, 80 sacks of live crawfish would be worth nearly $6,000.

Violating interstate commerce carries a $900 to $950 fine and up to 120 days in jail.  Selling or buying fish without a retail seafood license and failing to maintain records brings a $250 to $500 fine and up to 90 days in jail for each offense.

Gross littering carries up to a $900 fine, up to 30 days in jail and 16 hours of community service in a litter abatement program.

The Vermillion, Cameron and Lafayette Parish sheriff’s offices assisted in the investigation.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Social Security Money
Potential change to Social Security benefits could impact people with disabilities
Two New Orleans East high school students make math discovery 2,000 years in the making
Two New Orleans teens make math discovery 2,000 years in the making
The Voice musician with Louisiana ties earns four chair turns in 21 seconds
The Voice musician with Louisiana ties earns four chair turns in 21 seconds
BioLab chlorine Leak causes shelter-in-place
Chlorine leak from BioLab causes shelter-in-place
3 dead in Cameron Parish apparent drowning
3 dead in Cameron Parish apparent drowning

Latest News

House bill proposes six-figure minimum bonds for violent crimes
House bill proposes six-figure minimum bonds for violent crime
KPLC First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Some showers and storms this evening, widespread rain arrives by Friday
Rideshare passengers responsible for child’s car seat
Rideshare passengers responsible for child’s car seat
Moss Bluff Middle student arrested after allegedly threatening to shoot up school
Moss Bluff Middle student arrested after allegedly threatening to shoot up school