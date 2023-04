Cameron Parish, LA (KPLC) - The tornado warning for eastern Cameron Parish continues until 4:15 p.m.

KPLC has not received a confirmation of a tornado touching down and has not received any damage reports.

Tornado Warning continues for Cameron Parish, LA until 4:15 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/tPd8CwnNhI — NWS Lake Charles (@NWSLakeCharles) April 6, 2023

