Lamar State College Orange, McNeese sign credit transfer agreement for business degrees

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Some graduates from Lamar State College Orange can now seamlessly transfer credits toward a bachelor’s degree at McNeese State University.

The two schools signed an agreement allowing students who have completed an Associate of Science in business at LCSO to apply their credits toward a Bachelor of Science in accounting, business administration, finance, management or marketing from the McNeese College of Business.

Students can also earn a certificate in Liquefied Natural Gas Business while completing their bachelor’s degree, according to McNeese officials.

The agreement took effect at the beginning of the spring 2023 semester and will continue for five years.

