50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Lamar State College Orange, McNeese sign credit transfer agreement for business degrees

(McNeese State University)
By Amanda Johnson
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 2:46 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Some graduates from Lamar State College Orange can now seamlessly transfer credits toward a bachelor’s degree at McNeese State University.

The two schools signed an agreement allowing students who have completed an Associate of Science in business at LCSO to apply their credits toward a Bachelor of Science in accounting, business administration, finance, management or marketing from the McNeese College of Business.

Students can also earn a certificate in Liquefied Natural Gas Business while completing their bachelor’s degree, according to McNeese officials.

The agreement took effect at the beginning of the spring 2023 semester and will continue for five years.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Social Security Money
Potential change to Social Security benefits could impact people with disabilities
Two New Orleans East high school students make math discovery 2,000 years in the making
Two New Orleans teens make math discovery 2,000 years in the making
The Voice musician with Louisiana ties earns four chair turns in 21 seconds
The Voice musician with Louisiana ties earns four chair turns in 21 seconds
BioLab chlorine Leak causes shelter-in-place
Chlorine leak from BioLab causes shelter-in-place
3 dead in Cameron Parish apparent drowning
3 dead in Cameron Parish apparent drowning

Latest News

Kay and Larry Woodcock are waiting for the judge to decide if they can appear as witnesses and...
Judge: Kay Woodcock can sit in during other witnesses’ testimony
Incidents addressed by the DA were the deadly shooting of Derrick Kittling by an RPSO deputy on...
NO CHARGES: RPSO deputy, APD officer cleared in two separate shooting incidents Rapides DA says were ‘legally justified’
Men accused of dumping 80 sacks of dead crawfish at boat launch
Men accused of dumping 80 sacks of dead crawfish at boat launch
FILE - The Fifth Ward Elementary School and residential neighborhoods sit near the Denka...
EPA proposes stronger toxic chemical plant emissions limits