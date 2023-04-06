Kindergartner wows with impressive fire knife performance

50/50 Thursdays
This is a fire knife dancer like you’ve never seen before.
By HNN Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 12:38 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 5-year-old recently stunned audiences with his fire knife dance performance at a fundraiser event.

Tihati Thompsonm, from Kapahulu, performed at “Hoomau,” an event held to support Punana Leo’s Hawaiian immersion schools on Maui.

Tihati is a student of Kaimuki Christian School on Oahu and comes from a family of fire knife dancers.

According to his mother, Nicole, Tihati is carrying on the family legacy.

His father Afatia and grandparents, Jack and Cha Thompson, founded the largest Polynesian entertainment company on the island, “Tihati Productions.”

