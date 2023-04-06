Kindergartner wows with impressive fire knife performance

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 5-year-old recently stunned audiences with his fire knife dance performance at a fundraiser event.

Tihati Thompsonm, from Kapahulu, performed at “Hoomau,” an event held to support Punana Leo’s Hawaiian immersion schools on Maui.

Tihati is a student of Kaimuki Christian School on Oahu and comes from a family of fire knife dancers.

According to his mother, Nicole, Tihati is carrying on the family legacy.

His father Afatia and grandparents, Jack and Cha Thompson, founded the largest Polynesian entertainment company on the island, “Tihati Productions.”

