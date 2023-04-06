Judge: Kay Woodcock can sit in during other witnesses’ testimony

Boise, Idaho (KPLC) - Kay Woodcock will be able to be in the courtroom during other witnesses’ testimony, the judge in Lori Vallow’s murder trial has ruled.

Vallow is standing trial in the deaths of two of her children, J.J. Vallow and Tylee Ryan, as well as the death of Tammy Daybell, who died a little over two weeks before Lori married Tammy’s husband, Chad Daybell.

Lori Vallow Daybell is charged with murder, conspiracy and grand theft in connection with the deaths of her two youngest children and her newest husband's previous wife.

Judge Steven Boyce ruled that although Kay Woodcock, Summer Shiflet, and Colby Ryan are witnesses, they also are considered immediate family members and may sit in while witnesses testify, East Idaho News is reporting.

Boyce said Larry Woodcock will not be able to sit in the courtroom while other witnesses are testifying, however, that may be a moot point because Kay Woodcock tells KPLC the prosecution plans to remove him from the witness list.

Kay Woodcock is J..J. Vallow’s biological grandmother, although he was legally adopted by her brother Charles Vallow, who was at the time married to Charles Vallow. Since Charles Vallow is deceased, the court designated Kay Woodcock as an immediate family representative, according to East Idaho News.

Colby Ryan is Daybell’s son and J.J. and Tylee’s brother and is listed as representative of both siblings. Shiflet is Vallow’s sister and is listed as Tylee’s representative.

Lori and Chad Daybell are accused of killing 17-year-old Tylee Ryan and 7-year-old J.J. Vallow in 2019. (Rexberg Police Department))

