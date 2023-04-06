50/50 Thursdays
Joint memorial service honors 2 fallen BRPD pilots

Cpl. Scotty Canezaro and Sgt. David Poirrier
Cpl. Scotty Canezaro and Sgt. David Poirrier(WAFB)
By Cali Hubbard
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 5:32 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It is a somber day in the Capital City on Thursday, April 6, as many honor the lives of two fallen Baton Rouge police officers who died in a helicopter crash while following a pursuit in West Baton Rouge Parish on Sunday, March 26.

Sgt. David Poirrier and Cpl. Scotty Canezaro were pilots and were in a chopper that Sunday assisting with a vehicle pursuit. When the chase entered another parish, the pilots were eventually called off of the pursuit. Their aircraft crashed in West Baton Rouge Parish as they were flying back to Baton Rouge.

The services for the two fallen officers are happening at Istrouma Baptist Church Thursday, April 6. Visitation starts at 9 a.m. and the memorial service is happening at 11 a.m. You are welcome to join the families and colleagues as they remember and honor these fallen officers.

Cpl. Scotty Canezaro and Sgt. David Poirrier
Cpl. Scotty Canezaro and Sgt. David Poirrier(Source: Baton Rouge Police Department)

Cpl. Canezaro had been in the force for 16 years and Sgt. Poirrier had been with the Baton Rouge Police Department for 17 years.

Sgt. Poirrier also served in the Denham Springs Police Department from 1999 to 2006. He was named Officer of the Year at one point.

He worked in the Baton Rouge Police Department Air Support Unit and did what he loved every day. He worked hard to protect his community and loved ones while on duty.

Same for Cpl. Canezaro. He never met a stranger and was known for living life to the fullest.

He also had a big impact on kids and schools.

WAFB will have live coverage of the service airing on WBXH.

