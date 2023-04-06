Insurance reform is a major focus of 2023 Legislative Session

BATON ROUGE, La. (KALB) - With only a few days left until lawmakers convene for the 2023 Legislative Session, the big areas of concern are coming into focus. Among those is insurance reform, both homeowners and automotive. Even without coastal parishes under their constituency, a few Central Louisiana lawmakers are spearheading the efforts to prioritize reform.

In February, the state legislature approved $45 million in funds toward the Insure Louisiana Incentive Program in an effort to get more home insurance companies to write policies in the state.

Since Hurricane Laura in 2020, insurance companies have steadily stopped doing business in the state or become insolvent, and several have stopped writing new policies for homeowners south of Interstate 10.

However, even during the special session, lawmakers and Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon knew that funding the program was not a permanent solution.

Many suggested fortifying homes was a better route to take, including State Rep. Gabe Firment (R-District 22), who works in the insurance industry as his full-time job.

“Competition is the key,” said Firment. “To get more companies in, we’ve got to attract them to Louisiana. I think this fortified roof program is a good way to do that.”

The Fortified Roof Program was created in 2022, but it has not been funded yet.

In the meantime, Firment has three bills that look to provide some relief in other ways.

HB110 applies directly to insurance companies. It would require them to offer endorsements for policies with non-fortified homes, in an effort to update those homes and make them more resilient.

“South Louisiana and Louisiana as a whole are just not an attractive place to do business right now,” explained Firment. “So, we know long-term the key is building resilient structures that can withstand these hurricanes that we know are coming.”

HB126 applies to homeowners themselves. It establishes catastrophe savings accounts, where funds placed in the account would be tax deductible and accessible in the aftermath of a weather catastrophe.

HB183 would ban what’s called “assignment of benefits contracts,” meaning policyholders’ rights could not be transferred from the policyholder to a contractor working on a claim, including the right to payments and the right to sue.

Donelon has indicated support for legislation like HB183, among others.

However, it’s not just homeowner insurance getting some attention. State Sen. Jay Luneau authored SB11, which would prohibit insurance companies from including gender as a part of risk rating for car insurance policies.

“We know from national statistics that women are better drivers,” said Luneau. “They get less speeding tickets. They get less DWIs. They get in less fatal wrecks. But in Louisiana, they’re charged higher insurance rates.”

According to ‘The Zebra’, a leading car insurance rate comparison site, women pay an average of $37 more than men for car insurance.

Luneau said it has been suggested that bundling insurance policies impact the price. Companies often assume men are the ones purchasing car insurance, so they are offered a lower rate in order for the company to make more money.

“I think we ought to have an even playing field. If women are better drivers, they should be charged less, not more,” said Luneau. “So, if we have it where it’s just even, where they’re charged the same, at least that’s a start.”

The legislative session begins on April 10.

