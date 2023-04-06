50/50 Thursdays
G2 Net-Zero drops plans to develop LNG gas export facility in La.

(G2 Net-Zero LNG)
By AnaClare Barras
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 6:31 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Cameron Parish, LA (KPLC) - G2 Net-Zero has decided to drop plans to build an $11 billion liquified natural gas (LNG) complex in Cameron Parish.

According to their website, the aim of the G2 Net-Zero complex was to generate uniquely-differentiated energy products while achieving net-zero greenhouse gas emissions from production to the loading dock.

The company, which is led by Chairman Charles (Chas) Roemer, had plans to build an LNG complex as early as 2026, all while leveraging the capture of 4 million tons of CO2.

At the end of March, the company submitted a filing to the US Department of Energy requesting to vacate its LNG export authorization to free trade agreement countries and withdraw its pending application for LNG export authorization to non-free trade agreement countries.

G2 said that it has shifted its corporate focus away from LNG export activities to the development of net-zero greenhouse gas emission energy products.

The G2′s website now states that the company plans to build a “world-scale blue ammonia plant in Southwest Louisiana.”

