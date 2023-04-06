First Alert Forecast: Showers this afternoon, widespread rain tomorrow

50/50 Thursdays
By Joseph Enk
Updated: 50 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -Our active stretch of weather continues today to our north where the cold front we’ve been watching has been stalled overnight across the state. Heavy rain has set up there in a narrow line across northern Louisiana through eastern Texas to just north of Houston. That line is not really advancing much toward our direction but we are seeing some developing showers across portions of southwest Louisiana this morning and those showers will continue throughout the day today keeping things cooler with temperatures topping out in the mid 70′s, with northern parishes closer to the mid 60′s behind the frontal passage. Rain gear should be on standby through the day, the higher rain totals and heaviest rains will be across northwest Louisiana in the Beuregard and Vernon parishes where flood watches have been issued through Saturday morning.

Afternoon conditions
Afternoon conditions(KPLC)

That front will slowly move further south bringing higher rain chances this evening as we head through tonight that heavier rain threat will increase across our area going into Friday morning, off and on through day tomorrow. Locally heavy downpours could produce an additional one to two inches of rain possible on Friday. Temperatures will be even cooler than today with highs in the mid 60′s as light northerly winds settle in.

Front lingering Friday
Front lingering Friday(KPLC)

The good news is there is no severe weather anticipated with any of this and by Saturday the system will begin to exit off toward the east of our area and clear out in time for Easter. The rain chances for Saturday will come mainly during the morning hours by the afternoon those showers will be departing off toward the east. Overall rain totals are still close to 2 inches on the low end.

Rainfall totals
Rainfall totals(KPLC)

Easter Sunday might see more clouds than sun, but it will be dry with temperatures in the 70s during the afternoon, leading into drier and sunnier conditions for next week.

