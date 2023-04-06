50/50 Thursdays
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Heavy rain moving in to SWLA, continues into Friday

Heavy rain moves into SW Louisiana this evening and Friday morning.
By Max Lagano
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Our next batch of heavy showers and storms is moving into SW Louisiana Thursday evening. A stalled front is currently situated across our viewing area and is helping to create numerous showers and storms. A few storms that develop offshore may try to organize a little as they reach the coast and may try to produce a brief spin up. Otherwise, the chance of any strong storms is very low.

Areas of showers and heavier rain will likely be around Friday morning.
Areas of showers and heavier rain will likely be around Friday morning.(KPLC)

The biggest threat from these storms will likely be heavy rainfall and the potential for flooding. With pockets of heavy rainfall developing Thursday evening and lasting through Friday morning, there is the potential to see at least a couple inches of rain area wide, with local hot spots of 3-5 inches of rain possible when all is said and done. Even with how dry we have been, this may be enough to induce areas of street flooding or flooding in low-lying areas. Showers will continue throughout the day Friday, though by the evening hours they may begin breaking up a little and the heaviest activity should be gone by then.

By Saturday morning, we begin to dry out. There still may be a couple early morning showers around, but the front will begin to head eastward and take the rain with it. Some clouds may hang around for the afternoon and into our Easter Sunday, but rain chances during this time appear to be limited. Highs Saturday will be in the low 70′s with mid 70′s possible for Sunday.

Next week starts seasonable with temperatures in the mid 70′s for highs. By the middle of the week though, an upper-level disturbance may become cut off from the jet stream close to our area. Should that happen (and it’s an if), the potential for showers would return, likely by Wednesday.

- Max Lagano

