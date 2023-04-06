Firefighters rescue puppies from overnight house fire

50/50 Thursdays
By Raley Pellittieri
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
MORGAN CITY, La. (WAFB) - Some chihuahua puppies were rescued by firefighters who were responding to a house fire on Thursday, April 6, according to the Morgan City Fire Department.

The fire reportedly happened around 1 a.m. at 617 Fourth Street.

Responding firefighters arrived to find smoke and fire showing from the structure, and they worked to quickly put out the fire, according to the fire department.

Firefighters said they provided oxygen and resuscitation measures to the puppies they rescued.

No occupants or firefighters were injured, officials confirmed.

Morgan City Petting Zoo will temporarily care for the puppies, according to the fire department.

