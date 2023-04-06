Calcasieu Parish law enforcement unites for senior citizen luncheon

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Ward 3 Marshals office along with other local businesses hosted the second annual senior citizen luncheon.

Calcasieu Parrish Sheriff’s Office, Ward 3 and 4 Marshals Offices, Sulphur Police Department, Vinton Police Department, and Louisiana State Police united forces to serve over 500 meals to senior citizens in the area.

“Any time law enforcement can come together and work together at it in any event, whether it be feeding people you know, solving crime together, anytime we collaborate with each other, that’s how things get done for our community and for our citizens,” said Vinton Police Chief Scott Spell.

Several local businesses along with SOWELA nursing students assisted law enforcement in preparing and delivering the meals.

“We’re coming together to feed our senior citizens; the senior citizens mean so much to us and the community, and Calcasieu Parish, and today we want to reward them by sending all the officers out to feed our senior citizens today,” said Deputy Chief Franklin Fondel Jr. with the Lake Charles Police Department.

One in six seniors will be a victim of abuse or fraud.

“So if we can put our eyes on them and we can give them the card in a non-threatening manner, then hopefully when they need us they can call on us,” said Ward 3 Marshal Nathan Keller.

Next year they hope to be able to provide 750 meals.

“We can only do 500 this year, but we’re hoping next year we can elevate and maybe increase to 750, and we know it’s a small amount 500, but if we could touch those, 500 it’s a start,” said Keller.

