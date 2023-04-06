Bill to ban TikTok on Louisiana state devices, networks

AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KALB) - As the debate around possibly banning the Chinese-based social media app TikTok continues, State Representative Daryl Deshotel out of Avoyelles Parish wants to see it banned from state-owned devices and networks with House Bill 361.

Deshotel said he is not a conspiracy theorist, but recent actions by the Chinese government have raised concerns for him. He believes the app is a trojan horse and that it is foolish to think that the Chinese would not use it to harm the United States.

However, that does not mean Deshotel has not received pushback from those that would be impacted, like concerned students within the state university system.

“One of the things I ask them is, ‘Do you believe that we should give China our research that we’re doing at LSU or Southern or any of these other universities? Should we give it to them?’ And the answer is, ‘No, we shouldn’t,’” said Deshotel. “And I said, ‘Okay, then what benefit do we have to have TikTok on a state-owned device? Where’s the benefit? Where’s the risk versus reward?’ The risk is tremendous, and the reward is very little. So, to me, it’s pretty simple. It’s pretty cut and dry. At the end of the day, if they want to have it on their personal device, this bill doesn’t change that.”

Deshotel explained that TikTok would be accessible through personal cellular networks or other wifi networks, just not those that are state-owned.

Essentially, TikTok would not work if connected to a state network from a personal device. On state devices, checks would take place to ensure the app is not installed on the device.

Any agency found to be in violation of the policy would be subject to a civil penalty of up to $500 per violation, a charge that would have to be paid personally by the head of the agency.

