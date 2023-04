Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Barbe has named its new head football coach.

Skeet Owens will take over the reigns for the recently retired Mike Cutrera.

Barbe football posted the announcement to social media.

Introducing the Barbe Buccaneers Head Football Coach Skeet Owens#RAISETHEBAR 🏴‍☠️ pic.twitter.com/eE3k08O12M — Buccaneers Football (@BuccaneersFB) April 6, 2023

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.