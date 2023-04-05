50/50 Thursdays
Woman, 19, accused of performing sexual act with dog on social media

Denise Frazier, 19, was arrested Wednesday and charged with performing a sex act with a dog.
By WDAM staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM/Gray News) - Mississippi authorities say a woman has been arrested for committing a sexual act with an animal.

According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, 19-year-old Denise Frazier is facing charges that include unnatural intercourse and aggravated cruelty involving an animal.

According to the sheriff’s department, it received a complaint from a concerned resident regarding a graphic video posted to a social media channel depicting what appeared to be a sexual act between a woman and a male dog.

WDAM reports the department issued an arrest warrant after authorities investigated Frazier’s residence.

“In my 17 years in law enforcement, this is one of the most disturbing cases that I’ve ever investigated,” Sgt. J.D. Carter said. “JCSD is in possession of several videos that are so graphic that we are not at liberty to release them or even discuss them.”

Frazier is currently jailed in the Jones County Adult Detention Facility pending her initial court scheduled for Thursday.

