Ward 3 Recreation District tax renewal on April 29 Election ballot

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - There’s only one thing on the ballot in Calcasieu Parish for the April 29 Election: to continue providing funding for recreational facilities in Ward 3.

Swimming pools, playgrounds, and athletic fields are all community amenities.

“It’s promoting living and so we’ve been very fortunate and very blessed to do that teaming with the City of Lake Charles,” Ward 3 Recreation executive director Kip Texada said.

“Quality of life matters too. we want people to want to live in Lake Charles and recreation is a big part of that,” Mayor Nic Hunter said.

Ward 3 operates eleven recreational facilities and locations within the district, some within Lake Charles city limits, providing an active outlet for residents.

“We’ve been able to offer a lot of programs for seniors, as well as for middle age and the youth,” Texada said. “We’re basically able to cover the whole family.”

Texada explained the ballot proposition is to help the district’s recreation continue to grow.

“April 29, we are the only proposition that will be on the ballot and so we are encouraging the people of Ward 3 please get out and support this renewal,” Texada said. “Once again it’s not a tax, it’s something they’re already paying.”

Early voting is from April 15-22.

Recreation District No. One of Ward Three Proposition(Maintenance Millage Renewal)

Shall Recreation District No. One of Ward Three of Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana (the “District”), be authorized to renew, levy, and collect an existing tax of 5.50 mills on all property subject to taxation in the District for a period of ten (10) years beginning in 2025, in excess of and in addition to other taxes levied by the District, with collections from the levy of the tax estimated to be $4,991,000 for one entire year, for the purpose of maintaining and operating recreation facilities, including both movable and immovable property, owned or used by the District, title to which shall be in the public?

“The City of Lake Charles has a 1.69 property tax millage over city limits,” Hunter said. “Ward 3, which is a much larger footprint than the city limits, has a 7.2 property tax.”

Hunter said anything benefiting recreational facilities, not just in the city of Lake Charles, but all of Ward 3 is going to help move forward a master plan.

“A master recreational plan will let us know what we’re doing well, what we’re doing wrong, how we can better utilize assets, what assets need to be added, what assets need to be tweaked, improved upon and the public is encouraged to and invited to be a voice in this process,” Hunter said.

The Master Plan covers all of Calcasieu Parish, working alongside the goals of the city and Ward 3 Recreation.

To participate in the Master Plan survey, CLICK HERE.

