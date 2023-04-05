SWLA Tech Pirates head to world robotics finals

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A community robotics team is preparing for a world championship competition in Houston in a few weeks.

The Southwest Louisiana Tech Pirates are made up of 9-12 grade public, private and home school students. Since January, they’ve built and competed with this robot named “Backslash.” they were a finalist in a recent contest and are now heading to the FRC World Championships. Director Stephen Vidrine says the robotics competition teaches not only the STEM subjects, but business and marketing concepts.

“They can take all of this experience anywhere,” said Vidrine. “So they’re learning business development skills here within the program, as well as engineering and technology skills that they would never get from anywhere besides a program like this.”

“I did not think I would be involved in robotics,” said Madison Fruge, a junior at Barbe High. “I’m your typical nerd. I don’t like doing sports or anything like that. When I saw robotics, I said hey I want to do that. No technical hands-on stuff, but behind-the-scenes stuff.”

“This has given me a huge leg up on other people,” said Drew Meyers, also a junior at Barbe. “So going into college, I’ll have real hands-on experience with real industrial standard items. I’ve worked with my hands already. I know the math and all the things that go into building a robot.”

Thirty nations will be represented at the robotics championship that starts April 19. To get there, the robotics team must raise thousands of dollars. You can donate to help them attend on their website.

