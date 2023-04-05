50/50 Thursdays
SWLA Arrest Report - April 4, 2023

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 5:43 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for April 4, 2023.

Channing Wayne Bryant, 37, Lake Charles: Second-degree battery; second-degree robbery.

Dakori Ray Lewis, 20, Lake Charles: Possession of drug paraphernalia; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug (3 charges); production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime; driving on a roadway laned for traffic.

Jared Ernest Nassar, 40, Sulphur: Battery; theft under $1,000; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug (3 charges).

Gary Brent Harlow, 43, Sulphur: Theft under $5,000.

Myaleke Travon Bunch, 21, Sulphur: Dating abuse.

Jacob Allen Henry, 27, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

Jonathan Keith Victorian, 42, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; trespassing.

Charles Marcus Bellard, 27, Lake Charles: Intent to production, manufacture, or distribution of oxycodone; resisting a refusal to I.D.; flight from an officer; possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug (3 charges); possession of a Schedule IV drug.

Dominic Jermaine Winbush, 33, Lake Charles: Fourth offense DWI.

Gerald Lanard Allen Jr., 20, Lake Charles: Aggravated assault with a firearm.

Kia Lashawn Lavergne, 40, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of synthetic marijuana; domestic abuse; child endangerment; aggravated cruelty to animals.

Ronald Anthony Coleman, 67, Lake Charles: Illegal use of weapons; aggravated property damage; possession of stolen firearms.

