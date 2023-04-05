Sulphur High holds mock crash to demonstrate how safe driving prevents tragedies

Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - One sudden impact crash can change a life in an instant. Sulphur high school, partnered with the Trauma Center at Lake Charles Memorial Hospital, Louisiana State Police, and the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission to conduct a mock crash ahead of prom season to show students the danger of getting behind the wheel while being distracted.

Vehicle crashes remain one of the top three causes of death for teenagers. And the crash scene is set up like a theatrical production that shows the sudden impact and trauma that comes from a vehicle accident.

John Gray is the medical director for Lake Charles Memorial and says they did their best to keep the mock cash close to what someone might experience in real life, “This is hopefully going to be very impactful to high school students with not drinking and driving or texting and driving.”

The crash highlights different decisions that could be made before someone enters a vehicle such as, driving under the influence, texting while driving, and not wearing a seat belt.

Keelie Seaford is a senior and plays the role of a sober driver who was driving her friend’s vehicle when a drunk driver hits her. She hopes this performance will raise driving safety awareness among her peers.

”I think it’s very important for students to realize the impact a drunk driver or impaired can do on your school, your classmates, your community. And I think it’s just really important to realize the impact I can do on others, not just your family” said Seaford.

But the students aren’t the only ones in the performance. The student’s parents also show up to show the effect it can have on all their loved ones.

Katherine Clophus is the principal of the Sulphur High 9th-grade campus and is also the mother of one of the actors. She said the performance can be emotional to watch even if it’s only a demonstration.

“We want our kids to be prepared for everything they come against in life. This brings it home, this makes it real for them. You know, teenagers have that attitude, sometimes that this will never happen to me or I can get away with doing that. This gives them a real-life experience of what it could actually look like if they become distracted while driving,” said Clophus.

Contributing to the performance is also the Sulphur Fire Department, EMS, Louisiana State Police, make up artists, wreckers, and even the Coroner’s Orrice who all help make the experience as accurate and educational as possible.

