State Sen. Jay Morris introduces bill to end affirmative action in Louisiana

The University of Louisiana Monroe has been awarded $2.5 million in grant money for two projects expected to help communities in Northeast Louisiana.(KNOE)
By Tyler Englander
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 9:34 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - One local lawmaker is looking to end affirmative action in Louisiana.

State Senator Jay Morris (R-35) of Monroe has introduced a bill that would prohibit colleges and universities from using an applicant’s race, sex, or national origin in the admissions process.

“I don’t want politics to be in college admissions,” Morris told KNOE. “The bill not only prohibits discrimination on the basis of race, sex, and the like. It also prohibits the use of subjective criteria.”

Affirmative action allows colleges and universities to consider a person’s race when offering admission to ensure previously discriminated or underrepresented groups are represented in the student body.

Morris says offering admission based in part on race is unfair.

“I would say two wrongs don’t make a right,” explained Morris. “Discriminating on the base of race is wrong regardless. I don’t think anyone should have a problem with this bill.”

KNOE asked Morris if he was trying to make colleges less diverse.

“Of course not,” Morris said. “I just want to make it fair for everyone. You can’t just use diversity as a pretext for discriminating on the basis of any number of things from race to political philosophy.”

Morris says all college admissions should be based on test scores and other clearly defined standards.

“That’s the important thing,” Morris explained to KNOE. “It treats everyone the same, and it’s based on merit.”

KNOE reached out to the ACLU, state and local chapters of the NAACP, and State Senator Katrina Jackson (D-34) and State Representative Adrian Fisher (D-16), who are members of the Louisiana Legislative Black Caucus, but didn’t hear back.

The Legislative Black Caucus will hold an event in Monroe on April 5, where we will try and get a response to this story.

