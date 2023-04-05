Second Chance Month job fairs in April

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - One in three American adults have a criminal record, which limits their access to education, jobs, housing, and other resources they need to reach their potential. But thanks to Prison Fellowship and re-entry programs, officials are working to change that. Denice Boudreaux is the reentry program manager for the Louisiana Department of Corrections who joined us this morning to talk about Second Chance Month as well as some area job fairs for former inmates looking to get back into the workforce.

Second Chance Month was founded in 2017 to raise awareness and improve the perceptions of people with criminal records who have served their sentences and want a new beginning. Many justice-involved individuals have been trained and hold credentials and certifications in auto-mechanics, HVAC repair, welding, construction trades, plumbing, computer and office technologies, and much more.

To help with this, there will be two job fairs to help put employers in contact with potential employees in Calcasieu and Beauregard Parish.

April 10 - 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the DeRidder War Memorial Civic Center on 250 W. 7th St. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the DeRidder War Memorial Civic Center on 250 W. 7th St.

April 24 - 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center on 900 Lakeshore Dr. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center on 900 Lakeshore Dr.

The first thirty minutes of both job fairs will have priority services for veterans. Employers can register for the fairs in the links above.

If you have any questions regarding the job fair you can e-mail nclophus@calcasieu.gov.

