Rideshare passengers responsible for child’s car seat

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Rideshare options like Uber and Lyft continue to grow in popularity, but if you have a family with little ones, that can be tough.

State car seat laws still apply when you book a ride with a third-party service and you as the rider are responsible to have the proper car seat for your child passenger.

“If you’re booking a Lyft or Uber and have a child with you and you know that your child is under the age of 8 years old, you have to have some type of car seat, a booster seat, a front-facing car seat or a carrier,” driver Bryce Boudreaux said. “You have to have one of those things for your child to get into this vehicle. If not, it’s no ride for you.”

Drivers like Boudreaux are met with upset passengers all too often.

“I’ve been called every name in the book,” he said. “It’s truly terrible. People get upset at us [drivers] for a state law.”

Both Uber and Lyft clearly state this policy on their websites and drivers are allowed to decline rides in any circumstance it would violate the law.

Uber: Both riders and drivers should comply with applicable laws when traveling with infants and young children. Per our Community Guidelines, it is a rider’s responsibility to provide a car seat when riding with small children. Whether you choose to allow a child safety seat in your vehicle is completely up to you, you may politely decline the ride if transporting a child without a car seat violates local laws or you are otherwise uncomfortable.

Lyft: You should plan on bringing your own car seat for children that need one. Car seats must fit legal requirements in your state and city.

Declining rides, for this reason, is something Boudreaux said he has to do nearly every day.

“They normally say ‘Oh well we’re just going two seconds down the street.’ Still, it doesn’t matter. If a child gets in our vehicle, it is an absolute decline if your child’s under 8 years old, has to have a car seat no matter if we’re going a block down the street or a mile down the street, you have to have a car seat,” Boudreaux said.

He explained passenger safety is a priority.

“The absolute worst thing we could imagine is if a parent gets in our vehicle with a child and we don’t know that the child’s in there,” he said. “Which happens. Parents sneak kids in our vehicles. What happens if we get into a wreck? What happens to that child?”

Boudreaux said he thinks most people booking the rides don’t know about the policy and hopes to remind them that drivers are just trying to follow the law.

Car seat laws do not apply to public transportation, like the bus system in the City of Lake Charles.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.