Moss Bluff Middle student arrested after allegedly threatening to shoot up school

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - A Moss Bluff Middle School student was arrested Tuesday after deputies say he made a threat against the school.

The 13-year-old was heard saying he would shoot up the school, according to Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The child was booked into the Juvenile Detention Center on a count of terrorizing.

CPSO has arrested two other students for alleged threats in the past week, including one at S.J. Welsh Middle School and Sam Houston High School.

