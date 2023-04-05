50/50 Thursdays
Moss Bluff Middle student arrested after allegedly threatening to shoot up school

(Moss Bluff Middle School)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - A Moss Bluff Middle School student was arrested Tuesday after deputies say he made a threat against the school.

The 13-year-old was heard saying he would shoot up the school, according to Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The child was booked into the Juvenile Detention Center on a count of terrorizing.

CPSO has arrested two other students for alleged threats in the past week, including one at S.J. Welsh Middle School and Sam Houston High School.

