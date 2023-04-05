50/50 Thursdays
McNeese Softball records just one hit in loss to Louisiana-Lafayette

By Matthew Travis
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 11:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - McNeese and the Louisiana Lafayette Ragin’ Cajuns had faced off two prior times in 2023 before Tuesday’s matchup at Cowgirl Diamond, but entering a windy night in Lake Charles on Tuesday, the Cowgirls had yet to beat their in-state rival from Lafayette, being outscored 13-3 in their previous two matchups combined. Unfortunately for the Cowgirls, it was more of the same on Tuesday night as they recorded just one hit, a Reese Reyna single through the infield, in their 7-0 loss to the Ragin’ Cajuns.

UL Lafayette jumped all over the Cowgirls, and they did it early, putting three runs on the board in just the first inning, including a Karly Heath home run, her first of two in the ballgame, as she added a two-run home run in the seventh inning for good measure. The Ragin’ Cajuns had one more home run in the ballgame, an Alexa Langeliers solo shot in the second inning.

“Look, we knew UL is an explosive team, big knocks tonight, they pitched exceptionally well, we didn’t have much of an answer, you know, Reese gets us on the board with one hit early in the game, but I thought Landry pitched excellently for them, and they made some tough pitches, just kept us off balance, we looked very uncomfortable at the plate,” said Cowgirls’ head coach James Landreneau. “We couldn’t get any kind of rhythm, when you’re chasing four early it makes it a little tough, we had some good swings on some pitches, but we gave up three home runs today, which makes it a little tough to chase.”

For McNeese, the loss snaps their seven-game win streak, however, their perfect 9-0 record against Southland Conference opponents remains intact, but will be put to the test when they welcome Northwestern State to Cowgirl Diamond for a three-game series beginning Thursday night.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

