50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Man accused of killing girlfriend because she was ‘nagging’ him, police say

Timothy Staufenbeil, 48, is accused of shooting his girlfriend in the back of the head in...
Timothy Staufenbeil, 48, is accused of shooting his girlfriend in the back of the head in Arizona.(Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)
By Ben Bradley and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 6:21 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MESA, Ariz. (KPHO/Gray News) - An Arizona man is facing a murder charge after allegedly shooting his girlfriend.

KPHO reports that officers were called to a home in Mesa Tuesday afternoon regarding a shooting.

Police said 48-year-old Timothy Staufenbeil reported that he was cleaning his gun when he accidentally shot his girlfriend. First responders found a woman sitting on a couch inside the home dead from a gunshot wound to the back of the head.

During an interview with investigators, Staufenbeil reportedly changed his story about what happened.

Staufenbeil told investigators he came home that day and saw his girlfriend sitting on the couch holding a gun to her head. He rushed toward her to take the gun away, but it went off.

However, according to court documents, Staufenbeil admitted to a friend that the woman had been “nagging him and carrying on for a couple of days” so he got up and shot her in the back of the head while she was sitting on the couch.

Police said this friend also reached out to them and said Staufenbeil was talking about killing himself.

Officers recovered a handgun from the kitchen and a single shell casing near the woman’s body. Staufenbeil was booked for second-degree murder.

Copyright 2023 KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Social Security Money
Potential change to Social Security benefits could impact people with disabilities
Two New Orleans East high school students make math discovery 2,000 years in the making
Two New Orleans teens make math discovery 2,000 years in the making
The Voice musician with Louisiana ties earns four chair turns in 21 seconds
The Voice musician with Louisiana ties earns four chair turns in 21 seconds
BioLab chlorine Leak causes shelter-in-place
Chlorine leak from BioLab causes shelter-in-place
3 dead in Cameron Parish apparent drowning
3 dead in Cameron Parish apparent drowning

Latest News

House bill proposes six-figure minimum bonds for violent crimes
House bill proposes six-figure minimum bonds for violent crime
KPLC First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Some showers and storms this evening, widespread rain arrives by Friday
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb speaks with reporters at the Indiana Statehouse on Tuesday, April 4,...
Indiana, Idaho governors sign bans on gender-affirming care
Rideshare passengers responsible for child’s car seat
Rideshare passengers responsible for child’s car seat
The Department of Defense seal is seen on a lectern before Pentagon spokesman U.S. Air Force...
Defense Department detains guest in hotel training mix-up