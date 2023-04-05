50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

LSU women’s basketball team celebrates historic win at Raising Cane’s

Several big names from the LSU Women's Basketball team made an appearance at Raising Cane's on...
Several big names from the LSU Women's Basketball team made an appearance at Raising Cane's on Highland Road Wednesday, April 5.(Rian Chatman)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 6:24 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Several big names from the LSU women’s basketball team made an appearance at Raising Cane’s on Wednesday, April 5.

Angel Reese, Flau’jae Johnson, Alexis Morris, and Coach Kim Mulkey picked up a shift at the original Cane’s located on Highland Road in Baton Rouge.

The team celebrated their historic win with fans.

The athletes greeted the crowd before beginning their “shift”, serving up chicken fingers to Tigers fans at the front counter and the drive-thru.

Raising Cane’s also had a custom-wrapped Suburban on-site to commemorate the Lady Tigers National Championship.

There's a lot to celebrate in the Capital City for the LSU Tigers.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Social Security Money
Potential change to Social Security benefits could impact people with disabilities
Two New Orleans East high school students make math discovery 2,000 years in the making
Two New Orleans teens make math discovery 2,000 years in the making
The Voice musician with Louisiana ties earns four chair turns in 21 seconds
The Voice musician with Louisiana ties earns four chair turns in 21 seconds
BioLab chlorine Leak causes shelter-in-place
Chlorine leak from BioLab causes shelter-in-place
3 dead in Cameron Parish apparent drowning
3 dead in Cameron Parish apparent drowning

Latest News

LDWF agents say one of the suspects bought live crawfish and illegally drove it over state...
Men accused of dumping 80 sacks of dead crawfish at boat launch
House bill proposes six-figure minimum bonds for violent crimes
House bill proposes six-figure minimum bonds for violent crime
KPLC First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Some showers and storms this evening, widespread rain arrives by Friday
Rideshare passengers responsible for child’s car seat
Rideshare passengers responsible for child’s car seat
Moss Bluff Middle student arrested after allegedly threatening to shoot up school
Moss Bluff Middle student arrested after allegedly threatening to shoot up school