LOPA raises donate life flag at Christus Ochsner

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The beginning of April also begins National Donate Life Month.

In honor of that, the Louisiana Organ Procurement Agency (LOPA) and Christus Ochsner St. Patrick partnered together to raise the donate life flag to honor organ, tissue, and eye donors.

The flag will stay raised the entire month of April, as an encouragement to people to help save lives by joining the donor registry.

