Local deputy receives national forensic examiner award

Det. Jerod Abshire and Tara McLeese, Resident Agent in Charge of US Secret Service in Baton Rouge
Det. Jerod Abshire and Tara McLeese, Resident Agent in Charge of US Secret Service in Baton Rouge(CPSO)
By AnaClare Barras
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office Digital Forensics Det. Jerod Abshire was recognized as one of the “Top Forensic Examiners” throughout the United States by the National Computer Forensic Institute (NCFI) for the second time since 2021.

Each year, the NCFI recognizes 50 state and local law enforcement forensic examiners for their productivity in digital forensic exams.

Abshire was ranked 21st out of approximately 1,500 forensic examiners in the nation.

The forensic examiners’ productivity was measured via their use of media such as cellphones, vehicle and computer forensics, hard drives, and DVR systems. These digital examination techniques are used in all types of investigations, including violent and financial crimes.

Abshire first received the award in 2021, being ranked 23rd out of approximately 2,800 forensic examiners for completing 468 forensic exams and over 42 terabytes of data that fiscal year.

The NCFI is run by the United States Secret Service and the Alabama Office of Prosecution Services, and it is a federally-funded training center dedicated to training and equipping state and local officials on cyber and electronic crimes and related threat investigations.

