QUESTION: My friend said I could leave my racehorse with him while I traveled abroad to take care of business. I was away for about a month. When I returned, “my friend” had a list of charges for keeping the horse. We never discussed payments for anything. Now, he is taking me to court to sue me for me to pay him for these costs or give him my horse. If we did not have a contract or an agreement, do I have to pay? Can he take my horse?

ANSWER: Any person who furnishes feed or medicines for a horse, or any licensed veterinarian who furnishes medical services for a horse, upon the order of the owner, can sue for expenses. This legal right is effective for a period of six months from the dates of the respective deliveries and may be enforced by the writ of sequestration, seizing the horses, whether recorded or unrecorded until the dispute is resolved. (LA R.S.9§4661. Feed, medicine, and veterinary services for horses)

QUESTION: My siblings and I would like to invest in purchasing some of the abandoned properties but we are not really sure how to do so. Is there a company or someone who handles these matters from start to finish and provides a clean title to the buyer?

ANSWER: Yes there is. Civic Source is the leading auctioneer of abandoned and tax-distressed real estate. This organization computerizes the due process compliance to ensure legally valid sales. It handles everything from pre-sale research of present and past property owners and liens, to conducting the closings. They also advertise the property for sale and auction the property online to the highest bidder. All fees and costs are listed on their website along with contact information. This organization will take the stress out of purchasing and investing property and will assure you are receiving a clear title. (https://www.civicsource.com)

QUESTION: I no longer live in Calcasieu Parish, but I still own a home there. I would like to rent my property out as an Airbnb. Who should I speak with about the regulations for short-term rental property?

ANSWER: You should contact the Calcasieu Division of Planning and Development. There is an application process. Once your application is complete and the fee is collected, a legal ad will be run in the local newspaper and a sign will be placed near your property notifying the surrounding area of your request. Anyone in support or in opposition will be given an opportunity to speak at the public hearing. The following documents should be submitted with your application:

Deed (proof of ownership) Sewer document- a Service Release form verifying that the sewer is in good working condition Detailed site plan Letter of Intent (Written description of the purpose of your request.)

For more information, contact the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury Division of Planning and Development at (337) 721-3600.

