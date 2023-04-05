Lake Charles locals react to former President Trump’s indictment

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Former President Donald Trump has been indicted and arraigned on 34 felony counts related to business fraud.

The historic moment has some Lake Charles locals calling Trump’s indictment long overdue.

“He should have been in jail a long time ago. He does everything wrong. That man is corrupt, that man is corrupt,” Robert L. Johnson said.

“Honestly at this point, it doesn’t surprise me with everything we’ve heard about him in the news so no surprise there,” Janet Smith said.

“He’s gotten away with so much, and to me to be a former president for our country, it’s an embarrassment,” Debbie St. Mary said.

But not everyone believes the former president deserves the charges against him.

We spoke with several in the Lake Area today who support Mr. Trump and call his indictment a political hoax. While continuing to back the Republican, those we spoke with declined an on-camera interview.

Many of his allies have expressed their outrage on social media.

One comment says it’s “Much to do about nothing.”

Another asked, “When are they going to leave him alone?”

Some echoed the former president’s words, calling it “a witch hunt.”

The next in-person hearing in the case is set for Dec. 4.

