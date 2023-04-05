FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Some showers and storms this evening, widespread rain arrives by Friday

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - We are beginning a very wet few days across SW Louisiana. A cold front to our northwest is beginning to approach, though slowing down as it does. Eventually this will stall close by with a lot of moisture hanging around as well. This will translate into numerous rounds of showers and storms now through Saturday morning.

For Wednesday evening, a line of showers and storms will move into northern and western parts of SW Louisiana, brining heavy rain with a chance for gusty winds and small hail as well. Luckily the overall chance of seeing any severe storms while not zero, is still low. The rest of our viewing area could see some scattered showers and storms as well.

Showers and downpours begin moving in again Thursday evening. (KPLC)

For Thursday morning, much of the area could see a break in the rain. But then more activity begins to arrive Thursday evening and into Friday as an upper-level disturbance swings through. This will aid in creating widespread heavy showers and some storms during this time. And with rain possibly continuing into Saturday morning as well, this sets the stage for a general inch or two of rain to fall, with the potential for local areas of 2-5 inches of rain wherever the heaviest rain bands set up. This also will mean we could see some ponding on the roads or even localized flooding in low-lying locations. We’ll also see a small cooldown as well, with temperatures in the mid 70′s Thursday and only in the mid-to-upper 60′s for Friday.

A general inch or two of rain is likely through Saturday morning, with localized hot spots of 3-5 inches possible in the heaviest rain bands. (KPLC)

Things start to change by Saturday. The front bringing the rain will begin to move eastward, and that means rain chances will decrease throughout the day Saturday. In its’ place will come much drier weather, especially by Sunday. Some clouds for Easter may still be around, but otherwise without much rain around and temps in the mid 70′s, Sunday should be a pretty good day to get together. Even into next week, nice spring weather will be around with temperatures close to 80 with lower humidity.

A much drier day for Easter Sunday is ahead with rain moving to the east. (KPLC)

- Max Lagano

