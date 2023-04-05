FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Showers this afternoon, more rain on the way.

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -We’re watching for some patchy fog this morning across SWLA, only seeing development in a few areas but you might want to make sure you have a few extra minutes to reach your destination heading out the door Today.

It’s another hot and muggy start, even with gusty southerly winds that will be continuing through the midday hours with thick cloud cover across SWLA, gusting at times up to 30 mph. A wind advisory is in effect until 8:00 AM Wednesday morning for all parishes. Winds will relax slightly moving into the afternoon as showers approach with a front.

Despite prevailing cloud cover, rain chances will remain low through the morning, as a cold front makes its approach from the northwest with overnight temperatures only reaching the mid to low 70′s. The northern parishes will start to see some scattered showers and thunderstorms front the front moving in by midday, reaching further south by the late afternoon. Temperatures for the day are still expected to top out in the low 80′s. Rainfall totals between 1/10 and 1/4 of an inch. We’ll some widespread heavier rain tonight into Thursday as the front is set to stall out over the area.

A rainy weather pattern will remain in place Thursday and Friday as several disturbances move over the area near the stalled front. Current rain totals are predicted to be a sizable 2 to 5 inches of rain with the northwestern portions of our area seeing the higher amounts. Fortunately, the rain will be the main concern as severe weather is not currently anticipated, the only nearby risk will be for Wednesday and although low, should stay north of our viewing area.

The front finally pushes out later Saturday with some lingering rain chances for the first half of the day. The ground will get a chance to dry up for some of Easter weekend as Easter Sunday look to stay drier all day with some clouds remaining. Temperatures will top out in the upper 70′s hopefully making for a pleasant and sunny afternoon.

-Meteorologist Joseph Enk

