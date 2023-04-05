DeRidder businessman’s courageous act behind new movie

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Doug White is the owner of a DeRidder car wash. The small-town man is being recognized for an act of bravery and what many called a miracle.

“I was talking to Miami, and I said we’ve got an unconscious pilot,” White said.

Just imagine sitting passenger to the pilot of an aircraft. Everything is smooth sailing, until it’s not. This was White’s situation nearly 15 years ago. He and his family were on their way home after dealing with a family matter in Florida.

“He has his finger on the talk switch, and he dies,” White said. “He dies suddenly.”

That’s the moment White knew he had no other option but to fly the plane.

“My whole world for about an hour was a two foot area right here,” White said. “I was listening to everything they were telling me. I had my headset and was looking out trying to keep the plane level and keep it from rolling upside down. That was all I was focused on.”

While he had some aviation knowledge, White said he was talked through flying the aircraft by air traffic controllers.

“Now, I’m flying out there with baby blue skies and baby blue water,” White said. “I have no visual reference. He is wanting me to make a U-turn back towards land, but I’m scared because I don’t want to upset that airplane.”

He was finally able to safely land the plane. White was later approached about turning that day’s events into a movie, and years later, it’s now a reality.

‘On a Wing and a Prayer’ will star Dennis Quade portraying White, as seen in the trailer by Amazon.

White said he and his family are very satisfied with the movie, but he said it’s not just about what happened to his family that day.

“There is more divine intervention involved in that than Doug,” White said. “It has nothing to do with Doug, the way I look at it.”

The movie will air on Amazon Prime on April 7.

