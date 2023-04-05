50/50 Thursdays
Bill would require children to wear lifejackets in Sabine River

By Devon Distefano
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
(KPLC) - The strong undertow of the Sabine River has taken countless lives over the years, and now there are actions being taken that could help save lives.

“When I was nine years old, my mother drowned so it’s pretty near and dear to me,” State Rep. Rodney Schamerhorn (R-Hornbeck) said.

Schamerhorn is proposing a bill that would require those under 18 to wear life jackets in all riverways.

Currently, there is signage warning people before they choose to swim, but Beauregard Parish Sheriff Mark Herford told Schamerhorn that something more needed to be done.

“They’ve tried different ways to police it and stuff like that but this is going to be the only way,” Schamerhorn said.

Numerous lives have been taken on the Sabine River, many people don’t know just how dangerous it is.

“The scuba divers that go into recover them say it’s a 40-foot drop off where this occurs and there’s an undertow and that’s what gets everybody in trouble,” Schamerhorn said.

There is no way to save every life, but Schamerhorn said this is certainly a step in the right direction.

“If we can save one life by requiring a life preserver be worn by a minor, then it’s well worth it,” he said.

Fines would be levied by law enforcement, and guardians may face jail time.

The actual proposed legislation states those under 18 must wear a personal flotation device in any river that generates hydroelectric power.

