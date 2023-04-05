April 4th SWLA Baseball and Softball Scores

50/50 Thursdays
By Matthew Travis
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 11:27 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Dozens of Southwest Louisiana baseball and softball teams were in action on Tuesday night as the end of the season is rapidly approaching.

Baseball:

3-5A:

  • Sulphur beats Southside 4-3
  • Barbe beats Lafayette 6-2
  • Sam Houston beats Comeaux 12-0, and 8-2

3-4A:

  • DeRidder falls to Eunice 8-7

3-3A:

  • St. Louis beats Jennings 21-0
  • South Beauregard beats Westlake 3-1
  • Lake Charles College Prep falls to Rayne 4-3

4-2A:

  • Oakdale falls to Holy Savior Menard 6-1
  • Rosepine beats Avoyelles 19-6
  • Pickering falls to Glenmora 11-10

5-2A:

  • Grand Lake beats Vinton 3-1
  • DeQuincy beats Lake Arthur 12-0
  • Welsh falls to Notre Dame 7-0

5-1A:

  • Oberlin beats Gueydan 7-4

6-B:

  • Lacassine falls to Bell City 4-1

4-C:

  • Hackberry falls to Hicks 9-1
  • Singer beats Starks 11-0

5-C:

  • Reeves beats Northside Christian 8-4

Softball:

3-5A:

  • Sam Houston beats Iowa 6-0
  • Sulphur beats Lafayette 16-6
  • Barbe beats Carencro 7-2

3-4A:

  • Leesville falls to Eunice 5-2
  • DeRidder falls to Rayne 21-0

3-3A:

  • South Beauregard beats Westlake 16-0
  • Iowa falls to Sam Houston 6-0

4-3A:

  • Iota beats Bell City 12-6

4-2A:

  • Rosepine beats Holy Savior Menard 6-3

5-2A:

  • DeQuincy beats Lake Arthur 15-0
  • Vinton beats Grand Lake 11-10
  • Welsh falls to Notre Dame 14-0

5-1A:

  • Oberlin beats Merryville 6-5
  • Basile beats Gueydan 12-2

4-C:

  • Singer beats South Cameron 27-2

Don’t see a score for your high school? Email KPLC-Scores@Gray.tv, Tweet at us at @KPLC7Sports, or send a message to the KPLC 7 Sports page on Facebook!

