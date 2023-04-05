April 4th SWLA Baseball and Softball Scores
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 11:27 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Dozens of Southwest Louisiana baseball and softball teams were in action on Tuesday night as the end of the season is rapidly approaching.
Baseball:
3-5A:
- Sulphur beats Southside 4-3
- Barbe beats Lafayette 6-2
- Sam Houston beats Comeaux 12-0, and 8-2
3-4A:
- DeRidder falls to Eunice 8-7
3-3A:
- St. Louis beats Jennings 21-0
- South Beauregard beats Westlake 3-1
- Lake Charles College Prep falls to Rayne 4-3
4-2A:
- Oakdale falls to Holy Savior Menard 6-1
- Rosepine beats Avoyelles 19-6
- Pickering falls to Glenmora 11-10
5-2A:
- Grand Lake beats Vinton 3-1
- DeQuincy beats Lake Arthur 12-0
- Welsh falls to Notre Dame 7-0
5-1A:
- Oberlin beats Gueydan 7-4
6-B:
- Lacassine falls to Bell City 4-1
4-C:
- Hackberry falls to Hicks 9-1
- Singer beats Starks 11-0
5-C:
- Reeves beats Northside Christian 8-4
Softball:
3-5A:
- Sam Houston beats Iowa 6-0
- Sulphur beats Lafayette 16-6
- Barbe beats Carencro 7-2
3-4A:
- Leesville falls to Eunice 5-2
- DeRidder falls to Rayne 21-0
3-3A:
- South Beauregard beats Westlake 16-0
- Iowa falls to Sam Houston 6-0
4-3A:
- Iota beats Bell City 12-6
4-2A:
- Rosepine beats Holy Savior Menard 6-3
5-2A:
- DeQuincy beats Lake Arthur 15-0
- Vinton beats Grand Lake 11-10
- Welsh falls to Notre Dame 14-0
5-1A:
- Oberlin beats Merryville 6-5
- Basile beats Gueydan 12-2
4-C:
- Singer beats South Cameron 27-2
Don’t see a score for your high school? Email KPLC-Scores@Gray.tv, Tweet at us at @KPLC7Sports, or send a message to the KPLC 7 Sports page on Facebook!
