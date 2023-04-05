April 4th SWLA Baseball and Softball Scores

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Dozens of Southwest Louisiana baseball and softball teams were in action on Tuesday night as the end of the season is rapidly approaching.

Baseball:

3-5A:

Sulphur beats Southside 4-3

Barbe beats Lafayette 6-2

Sam Houston beats Comeaux 12-0, and 8-2

3-4A:

DeRidder falls to Eunice 8-7

3-3A:

St. Louis beats Jennings 21-0

South Beauregard beats Westlake 3-1

Lake Charles College Prep falls to Rayne 4-3

4-2A:

Oakdale falls to Holy Savior Menard 6-1

Rosepine beats Avoyelles 19-6

Pickering falls to Glenmora 11-10

5-2A:

Grand Lake beats Vinton 3-1

DeQuincy beats Lake Arthur 12-0

Welsh falls to Notre Dame 7-0

5-1A:

Oberlin beats Gueydan 7-4

6-B:

Lacassine falls to Bell City 4-1

4-C:

Hackberry falls to Hicks 9-1

Singer beats Starks 11-0

5-C:

Reeves beats Northside Christian 8-4

Softball:

3-5A:

Sam Houston beats Iowa 6-0

Sulphur beats Lafayette 16-6

Barbe beats Carencro 7-2

3-4A:

Leesville falls to Eunice 5-2

DeRidder falls to Rayne 21-0

3-3A:

South Beauregard beats Westlake 16-0

Iowa falls to Sam Houston 6-0

4-3A:

Iota beats Bell City 12-6

4-2A:

Rosepine beats Holy Savior Menard 6-3

5-2A:

DeQuincy beats Lake Arthur 15-0

Vinton beats Grand Lake 11-10

Welsh falls to Notre Dame 14-0

5-1A:

Oberlin beats Merryville 6-5

Basile beats Gueydan 12-2

4-C:

Singer beats South Cameron 27-2

