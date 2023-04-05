50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

12-year-old student arrested for threat at S.J. Welsh Middle

By Jakob Evans
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A 12-year-old student at S.J. Welsh Middle School was arrested for making an alleged threat.

The 12-year-old allegedly made a comment about bringing a gun to school and shooting someone, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The juvenile was arrested on April 4, booked into the Juvenile Detention Center, and charged with terrorizing.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Social Security Money
Potential change to Social Security benefits could impact people with disabilities
Two New Orleans East high school students make math discovery 2,000 years in the making
Two New Orleans teens make math discovery 2,000 years in the making
The Voice musician with Louisiana ties earns four chair turns in 21 seconds
The Voice musician with Louisiana ties earns four chair turns in 21 seconds
BioLab chlorine Leak causes shelter-in-place
Chlorine leak from BioLab causes shelter-in-place
3 dead in Cameron Parish apparent drowning
3 dead in Cameron Parish apparent drowning

Latest News

Moss Bluff Middle student arrested after allegedly threatening to shoot up school
Adam Creel, 33, of Sulphur
Sulphur man accused of impersonating deputy, burglarizing home in Acadia Parish
KPLC's Legal Corner answers viewer's legal questions pertaining to civil matters.
LEGAL CORNER: Does my friend have the right to sue for expenses incurred while keeping my horse for me?
Mock Crash is Sulphur
Sulphur High holds mock crash to demonstrate how safe driving prevents tragedies