12-year-old student arrested for threat at S.J. Welsh Middle

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A 12-year-old student at S.J. Welsh Middle School was arrested for making an alleged threat.

The 12-year-old allegedly made a comment about bringing a gun to school and shooting someone, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The juvenile was arrested on April 4, booked into the Juvenile Detention Center, and charged with terrorizing.

