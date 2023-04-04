50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Why prices at fast-food restaurants like Chick-fil-A are on the rise

Small chickens are now in higher demand as companies like Kentucky Fried Chicken and...
Small chickens are now in higher demand as companies like Kentucky Fried Chicken and Chick-fil-A have come to prize the birds that weigh only about 4 lbs.(Canva)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The growing popularity of crispy chicken sandwiches has left restaurants chasing a relatively rare bird.

Small chickens are now in higher demand as companies like Kentucky Fried Chicken and Chick-fil-A have come to prize the birds that weigh only about 4 lbs.

They are reportedly more tender and more flavorful than their bigger counterparts and now that demand is driving up costs for restaurant operators.

The cost for small-chicken boneless breasts has remained relatively high since January 2021, peaking at about $4.30 during the summer of 2022 before falling to about $2.50.

According to U.S. Agriculture data, the number of small chickens slaughtered weekly is down from nearly 49% of the market in 2005 to about 15% in 2023.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Social Security Money
Potential change to Social Security benefits could impact people with disabilities
Two New Orleans East high school students make math discovery 2,000 years in the making
Two New Orleans teens make math discovery 2,000 years in the making
The Voice musician with Louisiana ties earns four chair turns in 21 seconds
The Voice musician with Louisiana ties earns four chair turns in 21 seconds
BioLab chlorine Leak causes shelter-in-place
Chlorine leak from BioLab causes shelter-in-place
3 dead in Cameron Parish apparent drowning
3 dead in Cameron Parish apparent drowning

Latest News

Former president Donald Trump arrives at Trump Tower in New York on Monday, April 3, 2023....
Donald Trump set to be arraigned in historic court moment
Trainer Marcia Hinton pets Lolita, a captive orca whale, during a performance at the Miami...
Bringing Lolita home: How to release a long-captive orca
The two girls, ages 12 and 13, were pronounced dead at the scene.
2 children killed in rollover crash, not wearing seat belts, officials say
A missing Singer man has been found safe
Silver Alert canceled: 81-year-old Singer man found safe