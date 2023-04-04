‘We don’t have closure’: Vinton man missing for two years

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - March 20, 2021 was the last time Vinton man Douglas Crawford was seen.

“That day we started getting phone calls ‘have you seen dad, dad ain’t home, he hadn’t made it home’,” Jason Crawford, Doug’s son said.

That was the last day Douglas Crawford’s family last spoke to him.

“Now we’re here,” Jason Crawford said. “Two years with no answers.”

The 1100 block of U.S. Highway 90 in Vinton was one of the last locations Crawford was seen, according to Vinton Police.

Chief Scott Spell said the department has vetted every tip, conducted polygraph testing, eliminated persons of interest, and ultimately exhausted their efforts. Crawford’s family has taken matters into their own hands by hiring a private detective. They say they have asked for the case to be investigated by Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Vinton Police Department is now waiting for a break in the case, while Crawford’s family is waiting for any kind of answers.

“I think about it every day, every day,” Jason Crawford said. “I can’t put it to bed. I haven’t been able to bury him. We don’t have no closure.”

Crawford’s son remembers him as a music lover, his best friend, and a happy person. Jason said his family has come to terms with the fact that they may never see him again, but they still want to know what happened.

“Unless somebody gets caught up in another kind of case and has to get an easy way out of jail and cooperates,” Jason Crawford said. “Or you know, comes forward and tells the truth about something, we don’t think we’ll ever find him. We’d at least like to put him at our families graveyard. Put a headstone for him, where I can go and talk to him or something.”

Crawford is unable to speak due to a past medical procedure that left a deep, round scar on his neck. According to his family, Crawford communicates using a notepad and pen and usually wears a covering over his scar.

Anyone with information about Crawford’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Vinton Police Department at 337-589-3561.

