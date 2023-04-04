SWLA Arrest Report - April 3, 2023

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for April 3, 2023.

Cheyenne Raye Williams, 27, Sulphur: Domestic abuse.

Ricardo Ryheem Rubin, 28, Gueydan: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Sasha Marie Myers, 43, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

Mario Lozoya Jr., 32, Westlake: Domestic abuse.

Deonjuna Lashawn January, 29, Lake Charles: Bank fraud.

Michael Anthony Henson, 35, Lake Charles: Bank fraud; possession of stolen firearms; contempt of court; theft under $5,000.

Johnathan Curtis Norwood, 40, Lake Charles: Improper turning at an intersection; possession of marijuana; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug.

Clint Lee Mott, 38, Sulphur: Theft under $1,000; burglary; theft under $25,000; property damage under $50,000; unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Lashon Nicole Dixon, 43, Lake Charles: Harassment; trespassing; aggravated assault; probation detainer.

Shawn Michael Ferris, 42, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Paula Christine Breaux, 42, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

Carlos Guiterrez-Reyes, 26, Sulphur: Forgery; resisting an officer by refusal to I.D.; fraudulent use of an I.D. card; giving false I.D. to obtain a driver’s license.

