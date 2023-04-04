Week of opportunity for aspiring and current small business owners

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A week packed with opportunity for small business owners is coming to Lake Charles.

The City of Lake Charles partnered with Hancock Whitney Bank to host Small Business Development Week, which will take place on May 15-19.

The scheduled events include the following:

May 15

Small Business Help Roadshow: Lake Charles Civic Center 3rd floor Buccaneer Room A from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Networking Event: Lake Charles Civic Center 3rd floor Jean LaFitte Room from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Ted James keynote address: Lake Charles Civic Center 3rd floor Buccaneer Room B from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

May 16

CEO Roundtable: Lake Charles City Council Chambers from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Business Information Event: Lake Charles Civic Center from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Social Media ROI-Focused Small Business Workshop: Lake Charles Civic Center from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Gator Tank Business Pitch Competition: Lake Charles Civic Center from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. To apply, CLICK HERE

May 17

Student Entrepreneur Academy: Willis Nolan SEED Center from 8 a.m. to noon.

Cash Flow vs. Profit Workshop: Willis Nolan SEED Center from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

May 18

Google Maps and Search Leveraging Seminar: Willis Noland SEED Center from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

E-Commerce Tools Workshop: Willis Noland SEED Center from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.

May 19

Entrepreneur Legal Clinic: MLK Center from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

All sessions are free to attend. For more information, CLICK HERE.

