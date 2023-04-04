50/50 Thursdays
Public meeting to be held on out-of-state water sales for Toledo Bend Reservoir

(KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 10:05 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Many, LA (KPLC) - The Sabine River Authority will be holding a special call meeting to discuss out-of-state water sales from the Toledo Bend Reservoir.

The meeting will be held at 1 p.m. on April 13 at the Cypress Bend Resort at 2000 Cypress Bend Pkwy. Public participation is being encouraged by the board of commissioners.

The meeting will allow for public comments on the operations of the Toledo Bend Reservoir and the effects of potential large water sales.

