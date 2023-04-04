McNeese Baseball starts off slow in Southland Conference play

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The McNeese Cowboys baseball team has opened up Southland Conference play with a slow 2-4 start, including a 2-1 series loss to Houston Christian this past weekend.

Head coach Justin Hill knows that his team has a high ceiling, but also made it clear that the standards the team set at the beginning of the season are not being met.

“I think and I’ve said this before, I feel like this team has a very high ceiling, but also a very low floor and I think, and I’ll say this, I mean there aren’t many teams in college baseball that are good enough to play poorly and win and we certainly fall in that category,” said coach Hill. “We did not play well, and played poorly for two games, every team goes through these ebbs and flows, but the ability for us to recover from that is what’s important and I know there’s a great expectation for our guys to do that and the thought process and believe that at we’ll do that.”

With the tough start, coach Hill knows some pressure is mounting on his players and wants them to just narrow in on the positives as they push forward one game at a time.

“That’s one of those things, I can’t tell them what to think you know I can’t, whether they’re pressing on those kinds of things or not, but there are just ebbs and flows of the game and same thing with the series and the season,” said Hill. “The only thing that’s 100% is if you think negatively that’s going to work all the time, so we’re trying to be constructive with it and look at things how they are, I found that to be more productive, especially with our kids.”

This coming week the Cowboys will try to right the ship as they are back on the diamond with a three-game series against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi that is set to start on Thursday.

