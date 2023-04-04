50/50 Thursdays
Live at the Lakefront: Week 2 Redux event cancelled

Live at the Lakefront.
Live at the Lakefront.(Arts & Humanities Council of Southwest Louisiana)
By AnaClare Barras
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Live at the Lakefront: Week 2 Redux, which was scheduled for this Friday, has been cancelled due to inclement weather.

The event was previously set for March 24, but rescheduled for April 7.

With the date change, the Arts & Humanities Council of SWLA rebranded the event to Live at the Lakefront: Week 2 Redux.

According to Cameron Fultz, the project coordinator, there are no plans to reschedule the event.

